Dave Rempel
Courtesy: Dave and Nicky Rempel

MADISON, Wis. -- Dave Rempel traveled from Canada to Madison for the CrossFit Games last year. His goal was the winner's circle. Instead, he ended up in the hospital.

We talked with him a few days after his life changed, and he seemed fine. However, a year later, he's showing us how simply walking away from a stroke doesn't mean the journey is over.

