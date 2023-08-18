MADISON, Wis. -- Dave Rempel traveled from Canada to Madison for the CrossFit Games last year. His goal was the winner's circle. Instead, he ended up in the hospital.
We talked with him a few days after his life changed, and he seemed fine. However, a year later, he's showing us how simply walking away from a stroke doesn't mean the journey is over.
Marriage is a long road. But, after 29 years, Dave and Nicky Rempel are stronger than ever. Actually, the only thing they need to work out is who's in charge of their workouts.
Brady: "How is it being in the gym together?"
It's all good though. Nicky knows Dave is particular about his fitness. In fact, Dave is an accomplished CrossFit athlete who has competed in the CrossFit Games in Madison. Pretty impressive, right? Well, Dave says been working hard to lift a certain burden he's been shouldering all year.
"I'm doing, now, right now, a whole lot better," Dave said.
Dave was in the CrossFit Games in Madison in 2022 and had a stroke while competing.
"I was almost in denial until I was in [the] ICU and recovery already about what had happened. No, I didn't have a stroke. I was just a little bit dizzy," Rempel previously said.
An ambulance rushed him to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, where neurosurgeon Dr. Alex Witek performed a thrombectomy to remove the clot from Dave's brain.
Dave talked with us a few days later and seemed remarkably recovered. Most people would not have been able to tell there was even anything wrong. At that time, Dave was already thinking about this year's CrossFit games.
"I thought the next week I'd be back where I'd left off sort of thing," Dave said.
He wasn't, and he didn't compete this year. He says he's not ready.
"I wasn't quite who I used to be, so some of that mental struggles started to set in and I was challenged with something I had never faced before," Dave said.
"It was hard to watch him. It was hard to watch a little bit of depression set in, maybe a little bit of anxiety set in. Its been a tough year. Probably the toughest we've experienced," Nicky said.
Though Dave doesn't have any of the major stroke outcomes, like paralysis or impaired speech, he says he's still recovering, and it's taking longer than he thought.
"Because of what he does, he needs that high level of athleticism. His brain needs to work really fast to do what he does," Nicky said.
In the big picture of things, Dr. Witek says Dave is very lucky to have bounced back so fast.
"He's done better than most people would do after that type of stroke," Witek said.
However, he says recovering from a stroke is a long process for most people and can take at least a year. Lingering effects of a stroke can include brain fog, anxiety, headaches, numbness and problems with movement.
"It is slow and people typically get frustrated with that. Dave has the added challenge of being a high performer," Witek said.
Dave says rehab and working out again has him at about 80%.
"It's definitely been a bigger mountain to climb than anticipated," Dave said.
The road to become stronger is long, and he plans to press on. He isn't 100% yet. He's grateful for where he's at because it's miles from where he was.
"We know, I know without a shadow of a doubt, that he is very fortunate," Nicky said.
"You have to enjoy the journey. Enjoy the process of what that big goal might be," Dave said.
Dave and Nicky say they're glad he had the stroke in Madison instead of in their small town of Grand Prairie, Alberta, which is hours away from the hospital he would've needed. In Madison, they were down the street from the hospital, allowing him to get treatment right away.
