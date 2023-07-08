WAUNAKEE, Wis. -- The annual 'Fishing Has No Boundaries' event gave people with disabilities the chance to go fishing on Lake Mendota Saturday morning.
"I mean, what more can you ask for, it's a gorgeous day, sit out on the boat, relax on the water, that's good for everybody," said disability caretaker Vaughan Aue.
Sixty participants left the shores at Governor Nelson State Park for a couple hours of care-free fishing. Event co-chair Jenny Staebell says it's all about building community and making the lakes accessible.
"I feel like everybody should be able to enjoy our beautiful, great lakes and get to enjoy the waters and get to learn how to fish," Staebell said. "A lot of boaters like to go with the same participants each year, too, and actually, during the year afterwards, people will go fishing with each other and that's how they build their community and build organic friendships and relationships."
Biranne Fleming has been coming to the event for years. She says she loves the fishing, but it's the relationships she's built that really stand out.
"I caught a 14 and a half white bass last year and it was just like the memories about that, catching that bass, having the volunteers help me bring it in, it's such a great moment," Fleming said. "I really didn't know anybody when I first came. Now I'm like, I'm getting to know a lot of people that have the same issues as me or the same disability as me."
The event has been casting off in the Madison area for 25 years. After slowing down during the pandemic, they're excited to start growing again and give even more people the chance to get out on the lake. They're always looking for volunteers and boats to help in the effort.
