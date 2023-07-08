The annual 'Fishing Has No Boundaries' event gave people with disabilities the chance to go fishing on Lake Mendota Saturday morning.

"I mean, what more can you ask for, it's a gorgeous day, sit out on the boat, relax on the water, that's good for everybody," said disability caretaker Vaughan Aue.