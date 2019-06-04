Fisherman reports spotting cougar in Rock County, police say

Via DNR File photo of a cougar seen in Michigan in 2011, courtesy the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

BELOIT, Wis. - A fisherman reported spotting a cougar in a Rock County community Tuesday, the Beloit Police Department said.

According to the police department, the cougar was seen early in the morning on the shore of the Rock River near a foot bridge by Portland Avenue.

Officers checked the area but didn't find the animal, according to police.

Though cougar sightings are rare, anyone who comes across a cougar should not immediately flee, instead stand tall, wave your arms, yell, and throw stones or other objects, officials said.

"Don't run, but slowly back away from the site, keeping an eye on the cougar," police said.

Police asked anyone who spots an animal that looks like a cougar to call the department at 608-757-2244. Tipsters can also report the sighting to the DNR through a form online on its website.

