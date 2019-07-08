Fisherman helps rescue 8-year-old boy from Rock River

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Janesville police are crediting a fisherman with helping them rescue a child who fell off a pier into the Rock River.

Police and fire crews responded to the Janesville Town Square at 2:09 p.m. Sunday, where an 8-year-old boy fell off the pier behind the Town Square Pavilion.

An officer threw a rope to the boy, and he was able to grab onto it. However, the officer was only able to pull him to the edge of a cement embankment and couldn't pull him up the rest of the way.

Another officer at the Racine Street bridge saw a fisherman in a boat and asked for help. The fisherman went to the scene and helped lift the boy the rest of the way up.

The boy didn't appear to be hurt but was transported to a hospital to make sure.

