Fiserv Forum starting sensory rooms for inclusive fan experience

TMJ4

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is starting two sensory rooms to provide an inclusive experience for all fans.

According to a news release, the arena's rooms will be for guests with sensory processing needs to utilize during all events and include tools like sensory bags and noise-cancelling headphones.

The arena said more than 800 of its staff members have received training on how to assist fans with sensory needs.

The release said Fiserv Forum is the state's first sports and entertainment venue to be certified as sensory inclusive.

