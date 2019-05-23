Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. First wellness center dedicated to serving black women, girls to open in Dane County First wellness center dedicated to serving black women, girls to open in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin nonprofit hopes to open the first ever health and wellness center for black women in Dane County.

The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness has secured a start-up space on Madison’s west side, according to a release by the foundation. The new facility will be in the center of two areas of the county most impacted by black infant mortality and health disparities, according to the foundation’s founder, Lisa Peyton-Caire.

The announcement of the facility comes on the anniversary of the day the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness was founded. Peyton-Caire started the organization on May 22, 2009, three years following her mother’s death.

“Today is an emotional day and big step in our organization’s evolution as a leader and trailblazer in advocating for black women’s health and well-being in Dane County,” Peyton-Caire said in a news release.

The foundation is unveiling its plans for the center Wednesday at noon. The announcement will be made at the new facility’s site, 6601 Grand Teton Plaza, Suite A2.

The foundation is also asking community members for support in raising $100,000 to help with the expansion of programming, services and things needed to fill the space, Peyton-Caire said. You can donate to the wellness center by clicking on this link.

“Our mission from day one has been to do all we can in the ways we can to elevate black women’s health and to disrupt the disparities that have hampered our lives in this community for far too long,” Peyton-Caire said.

The foundation presently serves over 1,000 women and girls annually through health promotion, prevention education, fitness and yoga classes, support circles and wellness coaching, according to the release.

“The need for our center is clear and we’re ready to make it happen with the community’s help,” said Peyton-Claire. “We’re working against big odds to build a generation of well black women and this investment is vital to help us get there.”



