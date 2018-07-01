First-responders rescue man in Janesville after kayak tips over
JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janesville Police and Fire departments successfully helped save a man whose kayak flipped over in the Rock River near the Monterey Dam Saturday afternoon.
Officers from the Janesville police saw the man hung up near the dam just after 3 p.m., according to a news release.
Officials said the man was kayaking to a destination in northern Illinois when the kayak tipped over and he was swept by the current. He was wearing a personal flotation device, which responders say contributed to his safety.
Local And Regional News
- Police: Convicted sex offender arrested after being nude in parking lot
- Police investigating sexual assault of child near State Street
- 2nd person dies as a result of Oneida home explosion
- Tornado watch in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday
- First-responders rescue man in Janesville after kayak tips over
- Lego Convention makes its way through Madison