First-responders rescue man in Janesville after kayak tips over

Posted: Jul 01, 2018 12:29 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2018 12:29 PM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The Janesville Police and Fire departments successfully helped save a man whose kayak flipped over in the Rock River near the Monterey Dam Saturday afternoon.

Officers from the Janesville police saw the man hung up near the dam just after 3 p.m., according to a news release. 

Officials said the man was kayaking to a destination in northern Illinois when the kayak tipped over and he was swept by the current. He was wearing a personal flotation device, which responders say contributed to his safety. 

 

