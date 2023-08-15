Madison
First responders are responding to a report of a fall at Devil's Lake State Park Tuesday evening.
A warden from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said officials are investigating a fall from an unknown height. A person reportedly got separated from a small group of hikers in the area.
A News 3 Now crew at the scene reported seeing officials from multiple agencies, including Baraboo EMS and the DNR, on the West Bluff.
Searchers were focusing on a rocky area.
Further details were not immediately available.
This story is developing; stay with News 3 Now and Channel 3000 for updates.
