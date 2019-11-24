Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. First holiday farmers' market comes to Monona Terrace First holiday farmers' market comes to Monona Terrace

MADISON, Wis. - As winter approaches, the Dane County Farmers' Market is moving indoors for its holiday market. Saturday was the season's first holiday market at the Monona Terrace.

Farmers from the summer markets are returning to the indoor one, but new vendors are coming in as well. You can still find vegetables and some fruits, but many vendors are selling in-season winter items like cheese, cranberries and wreaths. For many, the holiday market is a way to keep business going and continue customer-producer relationships from summer.

"It's all the regulars. I've known half the people who have purchased from me today," vendor Rich Horbaczewski said. "They're the same people from the outdoor market. People like coming to this market. It's cool. It's a great market."

The market continues through Dec. 21, then moves to the Garver Feed Mill. There is no market on Nov. 30.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.