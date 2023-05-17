Are you thinking about getting an electric car? It may cost you.
And that's even after applying the new tax credit for qualifying vehicles—the list has gotten considerably smaller for any vehicle sold after April 18.
Congress' Inflation Reduction Act, passed in 2022, allows any American to claim a $7,500 federal tax credit on a qualifying electric vehicle, aiming to bring the costs of transitioning to a more environmentally friendly ride down for the average consumer.
A tax credit, different from a tax deduction, is applied dollar for dollar against whatever you owe in taxes at the end of the year and can result in real money flowing back into your bank account, depending on how much you owe. For those with simple filings who owe nothing because they and their employer withheld the right amount from each paycheck, that $7,500 credit could return to them in full. Some states also offer different tax incentives for buyers of electric cars.
For the federal tax credit, there are some caveats. OK, quite a few caveats—including that the vehicle must be purchased for your personal use, weigh under 7 tons, go through its final assembly in North America, meet battery sourcing requirements, be under the price limit set by regulators, and the buyer has to earn below a certain income threshold.
Add on the fact that electric vehicles tend to carry higher price points than their combustion engine counterparts, as well as the fact that low vehicle inventory has meant dealerships can mark up their vehicles above the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price—and consumers have a lot of homework in front of them before they even get to the dealership.
Before new Department of Energy rules took effect in April, 41 models qualified for federal tax incentives. Now, only 32 meet the requirements. Cars from manufacturers like Volvo and Nissan no longer qualify if purchased after April 18 because they don't meet the new battery-production and vehicle assembly criteria. It's also important to note that pre-owned cars under $25,000 from a broader range of manufacturers can still earn drivers up to $4,000 in credits.
The average sale price of a new electric vehicle in March was $58,940, according to estimates from Kelley Blue Book. That's closer to the average price paid for a luxury vehicle—which stood at $65,202 in March—than it is to an average new nonluxury vehicle, which was $44,182.
Markups over MSRP were less common in March than a year ago, according to Kelley Blue Book. Edmunds reports new Cadillac buyers paid the most over MSRP in recent months, shelling out an extra $4,000 on average.
It's not just sale price American consumers will have to navigate to be a part of the electric revolution, but also higher interest rates for auto loans—and a selection of models much more limited than what is available in other countries.
MADISON, Wis. -- State leaders behind Wisconsin's push to adopt renewable energy sources in the coming decades released the state's first clean energy progress report Wednesday, with greener transportation taking some of the most significant steps toward that goal.
The report, which comes roughly a year after Gov. Tony Evers' administration launched a plan for the state to transition entirely to renewable energy by 2050, outlines a number of steps the state has taken toward that goal since the plan's launch.
"Climate change continues to impact the health, safety, and livelihoods of Wisconsinites every day, and we must continue working together to ensure we create a clean energy economy that will benefit all Wisconsinites," Evers said in a statement.
From millions in investment for new clean energy programs and technologies to recommendations for updates to the state's building codes which haven't seen comprehensive changes since 2015, the report highlights a mix of efforts to help both individual households and the state itself move toward a greener future.
Wisconsin's transportation infrastructure, though, has seen some of the most notable steps toward that goal, including the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's securing of $78.65 million in federal funding intended for the construction of electric vehicle charging stations along some of the state's most traveled roadways.
Other notable updates from the report included efforts by the Department of Workforce Development to help workers find jobs in clean energy, efforts from state agencies -- particularly the Department of Natural Resources -- to adopt the use of electric vehicles, and
While Evers and state legislators have not yet passed a budget for the 2023-25 biennium, Evers' proposed budget included funding for clean energy infrastructure, climate resiliency projects and more funding for the state's Focus on Energy program, which gives Wisconsin residents incentives for choosing more energy-efficient home updates.
