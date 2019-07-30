2 on motorcycle killed in fiery, 3-vehicle wreck near Monroe, officials say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MONROE, Wis. - Two people were killed and one was injured in a three-vehicle wreck on Highway 69 near Monroe Monday afternoon, officials said.

The Green County Sheriff's Office said it received multiple 911 calls at about 3:30 p.m. reporting a multiple vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 69 near County Road FF, about 3 miles north of Monroe.

According to the sheriff's office, a Ford pickup truck operated by 49-year-old Shane Olson, of rural Monroe, was stopped on Highway 69 facing north, waiting to turn left into a private driveway.

Gary Grunder, 69, of Monticello, was driving a pickup truck that reportedly collided with the rear of Olson's truck, forcing it into the southbound lane of traffic, where it collided with a southbound motorcycle occupied by two adults from Illinois.

In a news release, Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said the collision forced the motorcycle off of the highway into the ditch, ejecting both occupants.

Both of the motorcycle riders were pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County coroner, officials said. It appeared that the passenger was wearing a helmet and the driver had been wearing eye protection. The motorcycle briefly caught on fire due to leaking gasoline, which was extinguished by a person who witnessed the crash.

Shane Olson, who was wearing a seat belt, reported no injuries. His passengers, a 5-year-old boy, 3-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl all were wearing restraints and reported no injuries.

Grunder was injured and was taken to The Monroe Clinic Hospital by Green County EMS for his injuries.

All three vehicles sustained extensive damage, officials said. The Green County Highway Department supplied barricades to detour traffic around the crash scene while the Wisconsin State Patrol reconstructed the crash.

The sheriff's office said Highway 69 will be closed for several hours until the on-scene investigation is completed.

Skatrud said the crash is under investigation and the identities of the two people who were killed are being withheld pending family notification.

The victims in the crash were Green County's second and third traffic fatalities of 2019, the sheriff's office said.

