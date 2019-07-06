FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: High water in Richland County leads to road closures

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVAN, Wis. - High water in Richland County has led to Saturday morning road closures.

According to a news release from Richland County Dispatch, County Highway Q at the intersection of County Highway E and Robson Road in the Township of Sylvan has closed.

There's a chance that other roads in the county have been closed due to the recent rain. Drivers are urged to use caution when driving in areas where roads are prone to flooding. Dispatch is warning against driving through roads that are underwater.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.