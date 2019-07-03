FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crews responding to crash near Main Street in Verona
VERONA, Wis. - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Verona.
Officials with Dane County Communications said they received a report of a roll-over crash near North Main Street and Harmony Drive just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews respond.
