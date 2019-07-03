FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crews responding to crash near Main Street in Verona

VERONA, Wis. - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Verona.

Officials with Dane County Communications said they received a report of a roll-over crash near North Main Street and Harmony Drive just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews respond.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.