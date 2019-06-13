First 500 kids receive free admission at Goodman Pool

MADISON, Wis. - The Irwin A. & Robert D. Goodman Pool opened today for the season and offered the first 500 kids free admission.

This is an annual tradition for the pool that has happened since the pool’s opening in 2006. The free admission was made possible because of donations from Irwin and Robert Goodman, who owned Goodman’s Jewelers. The current owners of the jewelry store, John and Catherine Hayes, have followed in the Goodman’s footsteps and donate annually.

The pool was funded by the Goodmans' when they donated $2.8 million toward the pool’s opening. They were huge advocates for the Madison-area parks, and because of their donation, the pool was named in their honor.

“I think hearing the laugher and kids having a good time in here is really what it’s all about,” said Ann Shea, Madison Parks’ public information officer.

Beyond leisurely swimming, the pool offers swimming lessons through the Goodman Waves Swim and Dive Team. There are scholarships in place for these lessons, and they’re open to all students, regardless of their financial status.

The pool will stay open every day up till Labor Day, Sept. 2. Daily admission for the park is $3 for people aged 1 to 18, $5 for people aged 19 to 61 and $4 for people who are 62 years old or older.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.