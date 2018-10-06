Firetruck parade scheduled for Sunday canceled due to forecast, officials say

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Fire Chiefs Association announced Saturday morning that its parade, which was scheduled for Sunday, is canceled.

The decision came after the group consulted with the National Weather Service, according to a Facebook post announcing the decision.

The annual event, which is intended to help fire departments kick off Fire Prevention Week, usually goes up State Street and around the Capitol Square.

No makeup days for the parade have been announced.

"Please watch for area Fire Department Open Houses and Fire Safety programs," the Facebook post said.