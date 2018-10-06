News

Firetruck parade scheduled for Sunday canceled due to forecast, officials say

Posted: Oct 06, 2018 11:30 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2018 11:30 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Fire Chiefs Association announced Saturday morning that its parade, which was scheduled for Sunday, is canceled. 

The decision came after the group consulted with the National Weather Service, according to a Facebook post announcing the decision. 

The annual event, which is intended to help fire departments kick off Fire Prevention Week, usually goes up State Street and around the Capitol Square. 

No makeup days for the parade have been announced.

"Please watch for area Fire Department Open Houses and Fire Safety programs," the Facebook post said. 

 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


