Firefighters turn up the heat, pets bring cuteness in 2020 calendar

MADISON, Wis. - The 2020 Madison Firefighters Calendar is here, and this year the photos are cuter than ever.

Each year, Madison Firefighters create a calendar with the proceeds benefiting a local nonprofit organization. This year, the proceeds will go to the Dane County Humane Society. To celebrate that partnership, the calendar features the firefighters alongside their pets, rescue animals and Dane County Humane Society alumni animals.

The calendars will be available online, the DCHS's main shelter and thrift store, and area businesses for $20, according to a press release. All the funds will go to support the DCHS.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.