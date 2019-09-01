Firefighters responding to house fire in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Sun Prairie on Sunday afternoon.
Dane County dispatch said it received a call shortly after 2 p.m. for a report of a structure fire on the 2800 block of Deer Creek Run.
Dispatch said units confirmed upon arrival that it was a house fire.
Units are still at the scene.
