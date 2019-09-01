Firefighters responding to house fire in Sun Prairie

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Sun Prairie on Sunday afternoon.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call shortly after 2 p.m. for a report of a structure fire on the 2800 block of Deer Creek Run.

Dispatch said units confirmed upon arrival that it was a house fire.

Units are still at the scene.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.