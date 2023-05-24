Madison
Digital Producer
PORTAGE, Wis. -- Firefighters are responding to a report of a fire at the Columbia County Recycling and Solid Waste Center southeast of Portage Wednesday afternoon.
Reached by phone, an employee at the facility confirmed firefighters were responding to a fire. A Columbia County dispatcher could not immediately provide further details.
Thick black smoke can be seen rising from the area from several miles away.
The fire is the second at the recycling center in the past two weeks. On May 14, another fire damaged a portion of the facility.
Greg Kaminski, the director of Columbia County Solid Waste, said that fire was likely caused by a lithium-ion battery.
News 3 Now has a crew heading to the scene; this report will be updated as more information becomes available.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com.
