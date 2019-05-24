MPD: Suspects force entry, victim locks self in bathroom before fire starts

PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to structure fire on Madison's north side, MFD reports Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ]

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police and fire teams are investigating after two people forced entry into a northside apartment and allegedly started a fire.

According to a release from Madison police, the incident was reported at 9:41 p.m. Thursday. The fire was at a four-unit apartment building in the 1300 block of Ruskin Street.

Fire officials said the fire was contained and the road was cleared as of 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

Madison police issued a report at 1:05 a.m. Friday and said the incident is being considered property damage.

The victim told police two male suspects forced their way into the apartment unit. The victim ran into the bathroom and locked the door, the release said.

The victim told them began smelling smoke and was able to escape from the apartment by climbing out of the bathroom window, according to police.

According to the release, the victim was not injured, but the residence was damaged by fire and smoke. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

At this time, Madison fire investigators and police detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

This is a developing story. Stick with Channel 3000 for the latest.

