Firefighters respond to structure fire at assisted living facility in Madison
MADISON, Wis. - Firefighters responded to a structure fire at a Madison assisted living facility Monday afternoon.
Dane County dispatch said nine units were sent to the Sebring Assisted Care Residence in the 7700 block of Brookline Drive at 3:07 p.m. after receiving a report of a fire alarm.
Madison Fire said the lower level was filled with smoke when they arrived, but the fire was put out at 3:21 p.m.
Officials said all residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported at the time.
