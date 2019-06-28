Firefighters respond to house fire sparked by lightning strike

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF BURKE, Wis. - Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire started by a lightning strike Friday morning.

Firefighters with the Sun Prairie Fire Department found smoke at the scene, but no fire. There was damage to drywall. The lightning hit the back corner of the house.

There was one person home at the time of the lightning strike. The individual heard a big bang and immediately called 911.

The house is located in the 6000 block of Rattman Road in the town of Burke.

There are no injuries. Alliant Energy and electricians are on the way to the home to check on electrical damages.

