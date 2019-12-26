Firefighters respond to chimney fire in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Wis. - Local firefighters are responding to a chimney fire at a residence in Pleasant Springs, according to Dane County Dispatch.
Firefighters from Stoughton and McFarland are working to put out the fire at 2056 Skaalen Road, dispatch confirmed. The call came in at 9:16 a.m.
There are no reported injuries, according to dispatch.
