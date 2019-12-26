LIVE NOW

Firefighters respond to chimney fire in Stoughton

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 10:09 AM CST

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 10:09 AM CST

STOUGHTON, Wis. - Local firefighters are responding to a chimney fire at a residence in Pleasant Springs, according to Dane County Dispatch.

Firefighters from Stoughton and McFarland are working to put out the fire at 2056 Skaalen Road, dispatch confirmed. The call came in at 9:16 a.m.

There are no reported injuries, according to dispatch.

 

