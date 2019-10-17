Firefighters respond to building on fire; fire spread to fence, vehicles parked near fence

MADISON, Wis. - Madison firefighters responded to a building fire Wednesday that spread to a wooden fence and cars parked near the fence.

According to an incident report, separate witnesses called 911 around 9:47 p.m. to report a building on fire on the 800 block of East Main Street.

Engine Company 3 and a full structure fire response were dispatched to the fire. The release said, firefighters extinguished the main fire and then stopped the fence fire to stop the spread to nearby vehicles. Engine Company 1 checked for other exposures and put out other hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

