Firefighters respond to basement fire in Madison

Madison Fire Department

MADISON, Wis. - Firefighters responded to a basement fire in Madison's north side Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Madison Fire Department, units arrived to the 3700 block of East Karstens Drive at 9:18 a.m. after a report that the smoke alarm was going off for about a half hour.

The release said occupants smelled smoke coming from the basement and called 911 before pulling the fire alarm.

Officials said some residents walked out of the building after hearing the alarm, while firefighters directed the remaining occupants who were still inside to leave the apartment complex.

Firefighters opened the basement door and saw that the area was filled with smoke. The crew took an attack line through the front door of the building and brought it downstairs.

Officials quickly found and extinguished the small fire. No injuries were reported, and no units were displaced.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

