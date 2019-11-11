Firefighters rescue dog from downtown rooftop

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Firefighters from Ladder Company 1 rescued a dog from the roof of a three-story multifamily home on the 100 block of North Butler Street Friday around 11:30 p.m.

According to a release, the dog escaped onto the roof, but with snow and ice on the rooftop, the dog was not able to re-enter the house through the same window it exited.

Firefighters raised the aerial ladder to reach the peak of the roof where the dog was walking. Two firefighters scaled the peak, using dog treats to coax the dog into their arms.

The release said firefighters used webbing to secure the dog as they went back to the ladder. Once on the ladder, the firefighters and dog were lowered back to the ground, where owners were standing with a leash and collar.

