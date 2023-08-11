featured top story Firefighters investigating overnight fire at Fitchburg senior living facility Shane Hogan Shane Hogan Reporter Author email Aug 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FITCHBURG, Wis. -- Firefighters are investigating a fire that broke out at a senior living facility Thursday night. Crews responded to 2879 Fish Hatchery Road. The Ridge at Madison, a senior living facility, lists that address as its own on its website. Two ambulances were on scene, but details surrounding injuries are unknown at this time. Dispatch confirmed it started as a cooking fire.Both Fitchburg and Verona Fire Departments responded to this fire. This is a developing story and News 3 will continue to provide updates when we receive them. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shane Hogan Reporter Author email Follow Shane Hogan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Former Badgers, Packers lineman Mark Tauscher named primary Wisconsin football radio analyst Columbia County authorities identify men who drowned in Wisconsin River Last of 6 men convicted in Wisconsin paper mill death granted parole Police investigating child enticement on Madison's southwest side Police investigating two separate fatal crashes on W. Washington Ave. overnight Latest News Police investigating child enticement on Madison's southwest side Back to School: Pay extra attention for buses as they return to streets this fall Last of 6 men convicted in Wisconsin paper mill death granted parole Wisconsin judge allows civil case against fake Trump electors to proceed Finding magic at the Madison Film Festival More News