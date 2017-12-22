Firefighters find 90 dogs inside home after extinguishing fire

Wisconsin Humane Society

MILWAUKEE - After firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in South Fulton County in Georgia, they discovered 90 dogs inside, according to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

The owner surrendered the dogs to the Fulton County Animal Services in Atlanta, which reached out to the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee.

Thirteen of the dogs from the residence arrived at the Milwaukee campus at 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Humane Society officials say the dogs are shy and fearful, and nearly all of the dogs are sick with respiratory ailments.

The Humane Society is providing the dogs with medical care and letting them settle in through the holiday weekend. After the weekend some of the dogs could go up for adoption, while the others will need further medical and behavioral support.

People can make donations to the rescue at this link .