Firefighters believe lightning strike likely caused Argyle house fire

ARGYLE, Wis. - Firefighters with the Argyle Fire Department believe a lightning strike likely caused a house fire.

They were called to a home at 17471 Valley Road in Argyle Township late Monday night.

The house sustained minor damage, according to a release from the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.

No one was hurt, according to the release.

