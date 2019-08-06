Firefighters believe lightning strike likely caused Argyle house fire
ARGYLE, Wis. - Firefighters with the Argyle Fire Department believe a lightning strike likely caused a house fire.
They were called to a home at 17471 Valley Road in Argyle Township late Monday night.
The house sustained minor damage, according to a release from the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office.
No one was hurt, according to the release.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Man loses $3K to scammers impersonating Dane Co. sheriff's phone number
- Former, current Badgers campaign for Quintez Cephus to play football
- Coast Guard, others search for missing swimmer
- Homicide charges filed in Sauk County crash that killed 2
- MPD: Man alerts people in east side shopping plaza about knife-wielding man
- DNR sets hearing on Lake Michigan diversion infrastructure