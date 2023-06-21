Madison
Digital Producer
VERONA, Wis. -- Firefighters are battling a house fire on Legion Street in Verona Wednesday afternoon.
A News 3 Now crew at the scene saw flames shooting from the roof of the home in the 200 block of Legion Street.
The Verona Police Department said Legion Street will be closed "for some time" while firefighters battle the fire.
No injuries have been reported, police said.
