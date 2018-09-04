Firefighter turns on baseball field lights to help helicopter land in dense fog

Courtesy Rita Trautsch

EASTMAN, Wis. - The lights of a local baseball field helped a helicopter pilot land safely in the city of Eastman on Monday night, according to the town's fire chief.

Chief Tim Sprosty said residents in the village could hear a helicopter circling low over the village before 10 p.m. Monday. Local firefighters reached out to try and find out whether there was an issue with the aircraft and discovered the pilot and two passengers could not see through dense fog.

Sprosty said firefighter Butch Colson did some "quick thinking" and decided to turn on the lights of the local baseball field.

"Within 30 seconds, the helicopter was over the ball field and landing," Sprosty said.

Firefighters responded to the scene but the helicopter landed safety and all three people on the aircraft were not injured.

Sprosty said the pilot was on the way from Minneapolis to Chicago when the fog hit.

