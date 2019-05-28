Firefighter fixes Madison man's wheelchair
MADISON, Wis. - A paramedic from the Madison Fire Department fixed his neighbor's wheelchair last weekend.
Over the weekend, Medic 10 encountered a neighbor struggling to cross the street due to a broken wheelchair tire. Firefighter/Paramedic Reisman was able to repair it roadside with the ambulance toolbox, and now our neighbor is on his way! #NorthsidePride pic.twitter.com/9uQN7dJlin— Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) May 28, 2019
Firefighter and paramedic Mike Resiman saw that one of the tires on the man's wheelchair was broken, and he could not cross the street.
A Twitter post from the Madison Fire Department showed Reisman kneeling on the sidewalk as he sorted through his ambulance toolbox. Reisman was able to successfully repair the man's wheelchair tire.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Lodi to increase water customers' bills by 35% to pay for building that was not properly approved
Next Story
Pro soccer player Kealia Ohai describes J.J. Watt's romantic proposal, says fiance is 'amazing'
Local And Regional News
- Rock County Sheriff's Office reflects on safety messages following death in Yahara River
- Moore family remembered for generosity as community prepares for return of UW assistant coach, son
- Arkansas man killed in UTV crash in Wisconsin
- Lodi to increase water customers' bills by 35% to pay for building that was not properly approved
- UW president voices frustration with budget, says he feels like he's been 'kicked in the shins'
- Firefighter fixes Madison man's wheelchair