Firefighter fixes Madison man's wheelchair

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 05:54 PM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 05:58 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A paramedic from the Madison Fire Department fixed his neighbor's wheelchair last weekend.

Firefighter and paramedic Mike Resiman saw that one of the tires on the man's wheelchair was broken, and he could not cross the street.

A Twitter post from the Madison Fire Department showed Reisman kneeling on the sidewalk as he sorted through his ambulance toolbox. Reisman was able to successfully repair the man's wheelchair tire.

