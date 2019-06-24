BREAKING NEWS

One injured in Perry shed fire

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 09:46 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 12:07 AM CDT

PERRY, Wis. - One person is injured after a fire started in a shed at the Perry Lutheran Church in Mt. Horeb Sunday night.

A Mt. Horeb man in his 50s received significant but non-life-threatening injuries after going to check out the fire just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The Dane County Sheriff's Office told News 3 Now that the man lives in a residence near the church and cemetery and went to check on the fire, suffering burns as a result. He was transported to UW-Hospital.

The utility shed is a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

