Fire Prevention Week kicks off with Fire Truck Parade

MADISON, Wis. - National Fire Prevention Week kicked off with the annual Dane County Fire Truck Parade on Sunday.

Firefighters rode up State Street toward the capitol building, where people were able to explore firetrucks and speak with firefighters.

Officials from the Madison Fire Department said connecting the community with the firefighters is important.

"People should know just the amount of training that goes into it," firefighter Clint Mueller said. "There's always learning. New construction, different construction techniques, always change how buildings burn, or how you get into them or around them."

Officials said community engagement shows the work firefighters do outside of emergency situations, such as public education in school and training in the medical field.

