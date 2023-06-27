MADISON, Wis. -- Southern Wisconsin's drought conditions are bringing concern to officials in Madison as Independence Day nears.
Madison Fire Marshall Bill Sullivan says when it comes to fireworks, they remind people of the same safety messages each year. However, this year, there is some extra worry because of the ongoing drought.
"When they are using them around dry conditions such as grass or dry mulch there is a possibility to ignite or start a fire," Sullivan said.
He says in Wisconsin, any firework which leaves the ground is illegal, citing a state statute. In Madison, "those citations can range anywhere from $344 to $1,000 dollars per incident," Sullivan said.
A recent report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission found that between 2006 and 2021, there was a 25% increase in firework related injuries. Cornellier Fireworks manager Chris Cornellier says their safety message to customers is "have fun but do it smartly."
Government data shows that every year, more than 18,000 fires are started by fireworks. Cornellier says that even though they are dangerous, each come with instructions on how to safely light them off.
"Everything that we sell in our store can be done in a safe manor, it just all comes down to doing it the correct way," Cornellier said.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 74% of firework related injuries occur in the weeks before and after the July 4th holiday.
