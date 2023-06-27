Southern Wisconsin's drought conditions are bringing concern to officials in Madison as Independence Day nears.

MADISON, Wis. --  Southern Wisconsin's drought conditions are bringing concern to officials in Madison as Independence Day nears.

Madison Fire Marshall Bill Sullivan says when it comes to fireworks, they remind people of the same safety messages each year. However, this year, there is some extra worry because of the ongoing drought.