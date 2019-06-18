Fire officials respond to gas leak near convenience store in Belleville
BELLEVILLE, Wis. - Officials are responding to a gas leak near a convenience store in Belleville, according to officials with the Belleville Fire Department.
The call reporting the gas leak at 427 River Street came in at 4:21 p.m. on Tuesday. The leak is near a Casey's s store.
Officials with the Dane County Sheriff's Office said traffic is affected in the area.
Authorities with the Belleville Fire Department and the Dane County Sheriff's Office are responding to the leak.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 Now and Channel 3000 for updates.
