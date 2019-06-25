Fire inside railroad car causes $75,000 in damages
MADISON, Wis. - Madison fire investigators are trying to determine if an electrical problem caused $75,000 worth of damage to a railroad car.
According to a release by the Madison Fire Department, firefighters noted heavy black smoke coming from the end of a passenger train car as they responded to the rail yard on Johnson Street Monday afternoon.
A worker on-site told firefighters he was doing some work on a car when a breaker tripped. He said he heard a loud pop from behind a refrigerator before the fire started.
A lack of a nearby hydrant caused some concern for firefighters, according to the release. They had to use around 3,000 feet of hose to reach the railroad car. Firefighters dealt with high heat and heavy black smoke as they opened the door to the rail car, according to the release.
No one was hurt during the fire but it caused $75,000 worth of damage.
