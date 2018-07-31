Fire in garage caused by improperly discarded staining supplies, officials say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A fire that caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a west side home was caused by improperly discarded rags and paper towels used for staining, according to a release.

Firefighters responded just after midnight to the 200 block of North Allen Street after smoke started filling the neighborhood, officials said. Firefighters eventually discovered a small fire inside a residential garage.

Crews woke up the homeowners and opened the garage, according to the release. Firefighters put the fire out with about 50 gallons of water.

The fire, which was determined to be accidental and caused by spontaneous combustion of the rags and paper towels, did not extend outside of the garage or damage the house, investigators said.

According to the release, workers with a building and design company had been working on the interior of the house and were staining wood earlier Monday. The rags used for the project had been discarded in a garbage bag and put in the garage, where they caught fire hours later.

Officials said the fire caused between $5,000 and $8,000 in damage.