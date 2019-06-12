No one hurt in Barneveld fire that caused significant structural damage, chief says

PHOTOS: Fire in Barneveld shuts down traffic in central part of town Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ]

BARNEVELD, Wis. - No one was hurt in a fire at a Barneveld building, according to the fire chief.

Officials said a building on East Orbinson Street had structural damage after a fire Tuesday night. An excavator will go to the house in the morning to pull down a collapsed ceiling and wall.

The fire shut down traffic in central Barneveld Tuesday evening. The chief said traffic will likely still be impacted by the fire Wednesday.

Officials with the Iowa County Sheriff's Office said multiple units responded to the fire. The call reporting the fire came in at 8:49 p.m. Tuesday.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.