WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. -- A hay barn in the Wisconsin Dells caught fire Thursday evening, prompting a response that saw firefighters from four departments called to the scene, officials said.

The fire was reported around 5:20 p.m. at the Beaver Springs Riding Stables at 615 Trout Road. When first responders got to the scene, they found the barn fully engulfed in flames.