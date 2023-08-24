Fire engulfs hay barn in Wisconsin Dells Thursday evening Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Aug 24, 2023 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. -- A hay barn in the Wisconsin Dells caught fire Thursday evening, prompting a response that saw firefighters from four departments called to the scene, officials said.The fire was reported around 5:20 p.m. at the Beaver Springs Riding Stables at 615 Trout Road. When first responders got to the scene, they found the barn fully engulfed in flames. As of 6:50 p.m., the fire was out, but "extensive overhaul operations are continuing," according to a joint news release from the Wisconsin Dells Police Department and Kilbourn Fire Department.A neighboring building also suffered damage from the fire.No humans or animals were inside the barn when the fire broke out.Roads in the area are expected to remain closed while fire crews are at the scene.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin Wisconsin Dells Kilbourn Fire Department Wisconsin Dells Police Department Fire Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Police arrest 17-year-old following Beltline car chase with speeds above 110 mph 18-year-old charged in crash that killed Reedsburg teen waiting for school bus Crash causes internet, cell signal outage for some in parts of western Dane Co. $300K cash bond set for man charged in Monday evening shooting Wisconsin Democrats want to ban sham lawsuits as GOP senator continues fight against local news site Latest News Fire engulfs hay barn in Wisconsin Dells Thursday evening Highland Volunteer Fire Department helps kids cool off during heat wave Memorial service pays tribute to Menominee trailblazer Ada Deer Man sentenced to 15 years in prison in deadly 2021 shooting Suspect in Beloit shooting arrested in Texas, police say More News