Fire destroys popular pub in Waushara County

TUSTIN, Wis. - Fire has destroyed a popular bar and grill in Waushara County.

Firefighters were called to the Pony Creek Pub in Tustin about 10:30 Sunday night. Nine area fire departments assisted Poy Sippi firefighters, but the business on the northwest corner of Lake Poygan could not be saved.

Firefighters cleared the scene about 3 a.m. Monday, but returned to hose down hot spots about 5 a.m. The bar and grill was closed when the fire began. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

