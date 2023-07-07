Fire destroys Columbia County barn, damages home Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jul 7, 2023 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PARDEEVILLE, Wis. -- A large fire east of Pardeeville destroyed a barn and damaged a nearby home Friday, officials said.The fire on County Highway P roughly halfway between Pardeeville and Cambria broke out around 11:30 a.m. Friday. In a Facebook post, the Pardeeville Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene to find a fully engulfed hay mound inside the barn and smoke coming from the eaves.The barn is considered a total loss, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from causing significant damage to the home. The home did see some siding damage. No people or animals were hurt.The post did not say what may have caused the fire.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pardeeville Pardeeville Fire Department Columbia County Barn Fire Cambria Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Mystery solved: Janesville fisherman discovers car in Rock River 30 years after it went missing Dane County judge rules abortion lawsuit can continue, says 1849 law only bans feticide, not abortion Search for 13-year-old still considered 'missing persons case' nearly 1 month after his disappearance Middleton police investigating Thursday morning strong-armed robbery Sauk County Sheriff's Office exploring 'all avenues' in search for missing teen Latest News Madison 5K helps raise money to support those affected by brain tumors Gotta go fast: Fitchburg Festival of Speed brings out racers Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states Six people are dead after a plane crashes and catches fire in Southern California, officials say Iowa Republicans will hold 2024 caucuses on January 15 More News