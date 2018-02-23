Fire causes $50K in damage, renders home uninhabitable

Town of Beloit Fire Department

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. - The town of Beloit Fire Department responded to a house fire that caused $50,000 in damage around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The home, located at 1966 S. Wisconsin Ave., had heavy, black smoke coming from the attic and eaves. Due to the heavy smoke conditions and layout of the house, it took crews extra time to put out the fire, according to a release from the Town of Beloit Fire Department

While no one was injured in the fire, the home sustained severe damage and is uninhabitable for owners Harvey and Wanda Fleming.