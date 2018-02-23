Fire causes $50K in damage, renders home uninhabitable
TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. - The town of Beloit Fire Department responded to a house fire that caused $50,000 in damage around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.
The home, located at 1966 S. Wisconsin Ave., had heavy, black smoke coming from the attic and eaves. Due to the heavy smoke conditions and layout of the house, it took crews extra time to put out the fire, according to a release from the Town of Beloit Fire Department
While no one was injured in the fire, the home sustained severe damage and is uninhabitable for owners Harvey and Wanda Fleming.
Portage Police Department
Previous Story
Police: Man who eluded officers in police chase at large
Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next Story
Court documents: Evidence of experimentation, explosive materials found in apartment
Local And Regional News
- 2 vehicles collide, close Highway 16 Saturday morning, officials say
- Sheriff: Driver appeared to deliberately try to hit deputy while officials responded to crash
- No new DA office prosecutors for Dane County despite shortage
- Students discuss school security concerns
- Teacher, firearms instructor agree arming teachers is not the way to prevent school shootings
- Madison software company creates safety technology for school districts