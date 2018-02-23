WEATHER ALERT

There are 3 areas under alert.

News

Fire causes $50K in damage, renders home uninhabitable

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 02:19 PM CST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 02:46 PM CST

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. - The town of Beloit Fire Department responded to a house fire that caused $50,000 in damage around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. 

The home, located at 1966 S. Wisconsin Ave., had heavy, black smoke coming from the attic and eaves. Due to the heavy smoke conditions and layout of the house, it took crews extra time to put out the fire, according to a release from the Town of Beloit Fire Department

While no one was injured in the fire, the home sustained severe damage and is uninhabitable for owners Harvey and Wanda Fleming. 

 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration