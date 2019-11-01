Uncovered wall heater causes fire at West Towne Mall, officials say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A fire that broke out in an inventory area at a Madison mall Friday was extinguished quickly, according to the fire department.

The Madison Fire Department said firefighters responded at 11:30 a.m. to West Towne Mall after boxes of inventory caught fire inside one of the stores.

The fire occurred in a storage area of Go! Calendars Toys & Games, away from the retail floor, according to the report.

Employees caught the fire quickly and used an extinguisher to put it out just before firefighters arrived, fire officials said. Crews confirmed the fire was out and set up a series of fans to ventilate the building.

A haze of smoke wafted into the mall, but it wasn't severe enough to set off the sprinklers, fire alarms or prompt an evacuation. Mall businesses remained open Friday, the report said.

Officials said the fire began because boxes of merchandise were being stored near a wall heater, which wasn't covered. The heater didn't have a cover on it, and the heating element was completely exposed, according to the report.

The contents of the boxes, worth about $500, were destroyed by the fire, officials said.

