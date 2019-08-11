Mazomanie church fire leads to cancellation of Sunday services

freeimages.com File photo

MAZOMANIE, Wis. - Sunday services at the Mazomanie United Church of Christ have been canceled due to a fire early Sunday morning.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 2:49 a.m. for a report that the church's steeple on West Hudson Street was on fire.

Officials said the Mazomanie Fire Department extinguished the fire within an hour, with units clearing the scene by 4:30 a.m.

Rev. Denise Cole said the church's board members are looking for a temporary location while the church is being repaired.

She said the top of the steeple is gone, and the bell tower has sustained severe damage. There was also smoke and water damage from inside the church.

Authorities said no one was injured. Officials believed a lightning strike from the overnight thunderstorms might have caused the fire.

