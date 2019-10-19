Fire at Mallards' ballpark being investigated as arson
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison fire and police departments are investigating a fire at the home of the Madison Mallards as an arson.
Firefighters said Friday afternoon that the fire at the Duckpond is believed to be suspicious.
Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to a fire inside the park's gift shop.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire; however, flare-ups continued into Friday morning.
Investigators believe there is $150,000 in damage after the building's roof collapsed.
Anyone with information related to the cause of the fire is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-4488.
