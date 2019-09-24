Fire at Cowboy Jack's causes $2.8 million in damage

Courtesy MFD

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Fire Department estimated a popular restaurant and bar suffered about $2.8 million in damage following a fire last week.

On Wednesday, Madison emergency crews responded to Cowboy Jack's on John Q. Hammons Drive, off Greenway Boulevard, at about 3:30 a.m. Heavy fire and smoke was coming from the building.

The fire was contained in about an hour, but the building was determined a total loss.

Madison fire officials said there were no injuries and no automatic sprinkler system installed in the building.

The Madison Fire Department, with the help of other agencies, is still determining the cause of the fire.

