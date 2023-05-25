PORTAGE, Wis. -- Firefighters spent nearly half of W battling a fire at the Columbia County …
PORTAGE, Wis. -- Officials with the Portage Fire Department say a massive fire at a recycling center has been 90% contained, but crews will continue to work at the scene on Thursday.
In an update on Facebook Thursday morning, the Portage Fire Department said crews worked through the night to control the fire before they were sent home at 4 a.m. to get some rest. One crew stayed at the scene to monitor hot spots until operations could begin again later Thursday morning.
Crews have been on the scene at the Columbia County Recycling and Solid Waste Center since about 2 p.m. Wednesday, with the Portage Fire Department getting mutual aid from more than 30 fire departments in surrounding municipalities and counties.
The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire officials said Wednesday night that the fire quickly spread after a bale of cardboard caught on fire.
"It initially started with one bale of cardboard on fire today, spread to the next two or three, next thing you know we have a fully involved structure, then it spread to three other buildings," Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said Wednesday night.
On Thursday morning, the Portage Fire Department said there is heavy fire damage to all of the structures and machinery at the recycling center, with two structures at the facility being considered a total loss. A local excavation company helped firefighters overhaul the fire and extinguish some of the flames.