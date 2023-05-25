Portage recycling center fire

PORTAGE, Wis. -- Officials with the Portage Fire Department say a massive fire at a recycling center has been 90% contained, but crews will continue to work at the scene on Thursday.

In an update on Facebook Thursday morning, the Portage Fire Department said crews worked through the night to control the fire before they were sent home at 4 a.m. to get some rest. One crew stayed at the scene to monitor hot spots until operations could begin again later Thursday morning.

Tags