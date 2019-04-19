Fines steepen for landmark damage in Whitewater
WHITEWATER, Wis. - The Whitewater City Council approved steeper fines for damaging properties listed as whitewater landmarks
Officials with the city said the change in price comes after vandalism was discovered at a local landmark. In the new amendment, some of the fees more than double what the prior charge would have cost.
The City Council approved the amendment Thursday. All of the heightened fees go into effect on May 1.
Following are the updated fines:
- Damage to a landmark local landmark: $700-$1,000
- Prior fine: $450-$700
- Second offense damage to landmark: $900-$1,1000
- Prior fine: $650-$900
- Theft of property that is part of a landmark: $300-$600
- Prior fine: $150-$300
- Second offense theft of property that is part of a landmark: $350-$700
- Prior fine: $200-$350
- Third offense theft of property that is part of a landmark: $400-$800
- Prior fine: $300-$400
