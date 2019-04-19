Fines steepen for landmark damage in Whitewater

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WHITEWATER, Wis. - The Whitewater City Council approved steeper fines for damaging properties listed as whitewater landmarks

Officials with the city said the change in price comes after vandalism was discovered at a local landmark. In the new amendment, some of the fees more than double what the prior charge would have cost.

The City Council approved the amendment Thursday. All of the heightened fees go into effect on May 1.

Following are the updated fines:

Damage to a landmark local landmark: $700-$1,000 Prior fine: $450-$700

Second offense damage to landmark: $900-$1,1000 Prior fine: $650-$900

Theft of property that is part of a landmark: $300-$600 Prior fine: $150-$300

Second offense theft of property that is part of a landmark: $350-$700 Prior fine: $200-$350

Third offense theft of property that is part of a landmark: $400-$800 Prior fine: $300-$400



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.