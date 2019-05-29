Finance committee delays recommendation for Judge Doyle Square developer

MADISON, Wis. - At the city of Madison finance committee meeting Tuesday, three developers summed up their pitches for why they deserve to finish the Judge Doyle Square project.

The project has been in talks, and at least partially built, for years. Earlier this year, the common council settled with the former developer, Bietler, after ongoing disputes.

Here are the groups that think they can take over:

Gebhardt Development

-Madison based

-$52 million to build, $28 million in assessed value (according to the city).

-78/196 units "affordable"

Mandel Group

-Milwaukee based

-$38.3 million to build, $26 million in assessed value (according to the city).

-30/150 units "affordable"

Stone House Development

-Madison based

-$40 million to build, $27 million in assessed value (according to the city).

-37/159 units "affordable"

The last option was the favorite for city staff, who recommended Stone House to the finance committee.

“Stone House provided the best combination of features of the project and value to the city to provide affordable housing as a component of the development, to provide the city a return on its investment in the podium, and to get it built in a timely fashion,” said George Austin, the project director.

Finance cmte heard 3 bids for Judge Doyle Square today, but postponed decision for next meeting(6/10). Between now&then, city staff is ordered to find projects’s equity+diversity missions. Cmte should be able to squeeze in a decision before full council meeting the following day. pic.twitter.com/HhGbLkXUhU — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) May 28, 2019

Alders on the committee raised concerns about how many union workers and female subcontractors or subcontractors of color each developer would use.

That information was not available in the proposals, but the second group, Mandel, brought it up on their own.

“We place a heavy emphasis on diversity in our recruitment,” said a spokesman for the company during the presentation.

Alders voted to wait until the next meeting June 10 to make their recommendation to council, hoping to get this information from the developers before then.

“Madison is vitally concerned about equity issues, whether it be through the housing that's being produced, or the workers who will help build it,” Austin said. “So the extent there's questions on that, that's a good thing, and I think to the extent we can answer those in more detail and more granularity, that's good for the community, good for this process.”

Under some circumstances, the deferment might have pushed the project, but since the next committee meeting comes before the next full council meeting, the timing stays the same.

Either way, the Madison part of the project, the parking garage on the bottom, is set to open this year, regardless of who takes the bid for the structure above.



