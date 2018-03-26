Final two shows announced for Wisconsin State Fair

Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Temptations and The Four Tops and Foreigner have joined the Wisconsin State Fair lineup as the final two shows on the Main Stage, officials announced Monday.

According to a release, The Temptations and The Four Tops will perform on Aug. 9, and Foreigner and Living Colour will take the stage Aug. 11.

These two Main Stage concert announcements round out the 2018 lineup and join Why Don't We and Cole Swindell. Michael Ray will join Swindell at the Aug. 8 concert.

The Temptations have been performing for more than 50 years and plan to perform some of their classics like "My Girl" and "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone." One of the first defining groups of the Motown sound, The Four Tops, will join The Temptations.

The legendary rockers of Foreigner have been performing since the late 70's. Some hit songs include "Feels Like the First Time" and "I Want to Know What Love Is." Living Colour will open.

All tickets for the State Fair Main Stage concerts go on sale April 6 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com.

The Wisconsin State Fair will be Aug. 2 to Aug. 12.